During his weekly health update Thursday, September 17, the Minister of Health Olivier Véran announced an active circulation of Covid-19 in several large metropolises. Marseille, Paris, Lyon, Lille, Toulouse, Rennes and Nice.

He also announced that children would not spread the virus. Due to the low number of infections between children and children to adults, regulations in schools should change. It would no longer be necessary to systematically close the classes when a positive case is detected there. For the president of the FCPE parents’ union, Rodrigo Arenas, guest of franceinfo, “pedagogical continuity is not a reality”.

franceinfo: what do you think of the evolution of health protocols envisaged by the Minister of Health?

Rodrigo Arenas: I have just left a meeting of parents of pupils in Seine-Saint-Denis where we realize that the rules are applied differently depending on the establishment and the situation. Today we need a common rule and I hope that the government and the ministry will bring out the big oars, because today the parents of students are confused.

We change the rules every day, every week, we draw up protocols that are not respected in the field because the means are lacking.Rodrigo Arenasto franceinfo

For us it’s super complicated in the field to have to change tears overnight. The parents are completely lost. And it’s not just health issues, there are also educational issues. I was with about forty parents and I left the meeting because pedagogical continuity is not a reality. The teachers are helpless. We cannot make rules that apply haphazardly depending on the means and the goodwill of teachers and school heads who are super heroes because today they are doing on the ground .

Do you regret being informed day by day?

We continue in this method. I represent a federation of actors in the field and I learn from the press of a decision of this magnitude. Can you imagine what that can mean for parents and for federations? What we are asking for are common rules. But this was done without consultation because I learned about it from the press. I represent 300,000 members, we are present in all establishments, in all departments, in all regions and I am learning it with you. You can’t work that way. It is enough to announce things without consultation. We cannot work like this if we want to be efficient and preserve the health of all our fellow citizens.

Even if the ad matches what you asked?

We have been asking from the start that the protocols be applied and the protocols not applied. So I ask to see if this protocol will be applied, on public health issues, but also on educational issues with continuity for children. A child who is not in school must continue school and it is not the parents who must play doctor by asking for certificates as was announced yesterday by the press.