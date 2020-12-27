This time it’s the right one. British pharmaceutical group AstraZeneca claimed to have found, after further research, “the winning formula” for its vaccine against Covid-19 developed with the University of Oxford, on which the British regulator is due to pronounce itself in the coming days.

“We think we have found the winning formula and how to achieve efficacy which, with two doses, is high like that of the others“, declared the Director General Pascal Soriot in the Sunday Times, ensuring that his vaccine provided “100% protection” against severe forms of the virus.

In interim results from large-scale clinical trials in the United Kingdom and Brazil, the British laboratory announced in November that its vaccine was on average 70% effective against more than 90% for those of Pfizer / BioNTech and Moderna .

The Oxford / AstraZeneca vaccine is eagerly awaited because it is relatively inexpensive (four dollars a dose) and can be stored in conventional freezers and not at -70 degrees like that of Pfizer / BioNTech for example. This makes vaccination on a large scale as well as in retirement homes easier.

The first Western country to have started injecting Pfizer / BioNTech doses in early December, the United Kingdom is counting on this second vaccine to gain momentum and to put an end to the surge in cases attributed to its soil to a new variant of the coronavirus.

Against this mutation, “we think for the moment that the vaccine should remain effective”, indicated Pascal Soriot. “But we can’t be sure so we’ll do some testing”. He ensured that new versions were being prepared just in case, while hoping he didn’t need them: “You have to be prepared”.

The UK government said on Wednesday that it had submitted complete data for the Oxford / AstraZeneca vaccine to the UK regulator, the MHRA. According to the British press, the latter must decide in the next few days for injection from January 4.

The UK has ordered 100 million doses of the Oxford / AstraZeneca vaccine, of which 40 million will be available by the end of March. In all, the government has ensured access to more than 350 million doses by the end of next year, sourcing from seven manufacturers in the clinical trial phase.