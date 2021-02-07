In Portugal, the emergency is now permanent and Covid-19 patients arrive continuously in a hospital in the suburbs of Lisbon. 330 Covid patients have already been hospitalized, twice the capacity of the establishment. The overload of patients on respiratory assistance is such that the oxygen network failed a few days ago. “In Lisbon, hospitals have been full for two weeks”, testifies Antonio Bras, ambulance driver. “We have such a large number of Covid patients that we have to transfer the most critical cases to other hospitals.”

The country deplores nearly 6,000 deaths in just one month. Portugal is overwhelmed by the English variant, which is detected in 60% of Covid cases in the Lisbon region. “The peak came after Christmas and the holidays, during which there was a certain let go”, explains Dr. Ernesto Ruivo, intern at the National Institute of Medical Emergency. In some funeral homes, such as the Servilusa funeral home, you have to “three, five, even eight days of waiting” to celebrate a funeral, says Paulo Carreira, its director.

Faced with this crisis, Portugal “calls for help from other European countries”, explains Anaïs Bard, special correspondent in Lisbon, who reports in particular that “ten patients” will be sent to Austria, while Germany “sent 26 military doctors and nurses as reinforcements”.