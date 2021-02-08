21% of the people who consider acquiring a car at this moment, would buy it from kilometer zero or less than a year of life; while 20% affirm that would acquire a vehicle less than five years old.

When choosing a car, the first variable for buyers is price, but they also take into account other aspects. Thus, more than 30% of those surveyed have chosen reliability and safety and dealer as their second factor in order of importance.

They are data provided by the platform niw.es based on a survey of 500 people, which has served to analyze the profile of car buyers at a time when the used car has strengthened its position in the purchase intention. Following this line, 60% of the people interested in the acquisition of a vehicle look for a different solution to the purchase of a new car.

Covid-19 is largely responsible for the change in purchasing interest. The survey shows that, at this time, 40.7% of buyers you have changed your mind about your choice of vehicle. Before they would have opted for a new car, but now the opportunities of used cars are valued more. The impact of the covid has also caused a large number of buyers to delay their purchase (27.4%), almost double the number of people who have preferred to advance it (13.3%). Also driven by this scenario, almost 20% of consumers prefer to move by car rather than public transport, due to the security it provides.

24% of consumers would buy a vehicle 100% online. In this case, 30% of buyers indicate that would opt for digital acquisition of a car with certain incentives, especially that of getting better prices or offers.

