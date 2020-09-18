SciencesPo announces the closure of its Parisian buildings for 14 days from this Monday, September 21. Educational continuity is ensured through online courses.

Forty cases of Covid-19 contamination have been confirmed at SciencesPo Paris, franceinfo learned Friday, September 18 from the school administration. The Institute of Political Studies had announced on its site earlier in the day the closure of its Parisian buildings for 14 days from Monday, September 21 due to “a significant number of positive cases for Covid-19”.

The Paris campus is temporarily closed to students, from September 21 to October 4 inclusive. The one in Reims was already closed since September 11 until tomorrow Saturday. The campuses remain open to employees but students continue to benefit from distance education.

SciencesPo indicates that it is working with the ARS of Ile-de-France to organize a campaign of virological tests (PCR). They will be “offered to the most exposed student audiences, as well as to all employees”. This campaign will take place on the Paris campus.