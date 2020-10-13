The Minister of the Economy Bruno Le Maire announced Thursday that the solidarity fund intended for companies to deal with the Covid-19 crisis had been extended to around thirty sectors, including florists. But for the profession, this will not be enough to avoid shop closures.

Florists are worried. The crisis due to the Covid-19 pandemic should eliminate 15% of them by spring 2021, estimates their federation (FFAF) in a press release published on Monday, October 12. And this despite new government aid: the previous week, the Minister of the Economy Bruno Le Maire had announced the extension of access to the Solidarity Fund to companies with up to 50 employees having recorded a loss of at least 70% of their turnover due to the health crisis, against 80% previously.

This revision made it possible to include in this system some thirty new activities strongly tested, such as car rental companies and florists. Thus, the FFAF estimates that between 10% and 20% of companies in its sector are eligible for this scheme.

In order to further support the sector, the federation suggests putting œother measures, for example “the application of a reduced rate of VAT on the whole of the floral and vegetable offer, shaped or sold as is”.

The profession suffers, among other things, from the cancellation of many festive events, such as weddings or family celebrations. Overall, “it is about a shortfall of 20% of turnover since the crisis”, Mickaël Mercier, the president of Val’Hor, the French inter-professional organization for horticulture, floristry and landscape, declared on October 8 on franceinfo.

According to a large study commissioned by the inter-profession from an audit firm at national level for the entire sector, “around 3,600 jobs (…) have been lost”, he had stressed.