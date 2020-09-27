“If nothing changes, France will have to face for several long autumn and winter months a generalized epidemic throughout its territory”, assures Patrick Bouet, President of the Order of Physicians in the JDD from Sunday September 27. Other doctors follow suit in a gallery. “We are now almost on the precipice. We have an exponential increase in the number of patients in intensive care. […] What are the prospects going to be in two weeks, three weeks, a month? “, asks, for example, Doctor Jimmy Mohamed.

While the intensive care units are filling up, the increasingly restrictive measures announced by the government are a strategy error, according to sociologist Laurent Mucchielli. “As soon as there are three or four figures which suddenly start to increase, each time, we systematically start over this discourse as if we always wanted to prepare ourselves for measures which are not only restrictive, but which we do not moreover never assesses the impact on society “, he says.

