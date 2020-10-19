Pedestrians walk past a notice board promoting the UK’s National Health Service (NHS) coronavirus monitoring program ‘Test and Trace’, in Manchester, north-west England, August 3, 2020. (OLI SCARFF / AFP)

“I wouldn’t say it was a failure, it didn’t work out”, acknowledged Emmanuel Macron when referring to the StopCovid application during his television interview on Wednesday October 14 in the midst of the Covid-19 epidemic. The tracking app only sent 472 notifications in five months. The president therefore asked for an overhaul of the application, whose new name will be “TousAntiCovid”, and which will be “presented on October 22”. According to the head of state, “nobody succeeded in turning the application into a real alert tool” in our neighboring countries.

To find out if the French president is right, franceinfo takes stock of the United Kingdom, Germany and Ireland.

United Kingdom

In the United Kingdom, the NHS Covid-19 application has been downloaded by more than 16 million users, eight times more than in France, which shows real curiosity and undoubtedly a desire to do well on the part Population. But it is only active in England and Wales, with Scotland and Northern Ireland having separate tools. In addition, the app was only launched at the end of September. Initially, it should have been launched in June but the first tests were disastrous. And since its launch, little reassuring information has followed one another. Perhaps the worst is a bug that left 48,000 people in the dark for days. These people had been in contact with positive cases so they should have isolated themselves and tested urgently. Instead, they continued to go on with their lives and arguably spread the virus without knowing it.

There were other nasty surprises: the app doesn’t work with older phones. This means that in the country, 20% of iPhones and 8% of Android will never be able to use this application, they will not even be able to download it. And then last week, the restrictions changed in the country which is now divided into 3 evolving zones according to the rate of infection: medium, high and very high. The application geolocates you, so it must inform you of the current restrictions. And even send you an alert when the rules change in your area. Last week, thousands of users reported the complete lack of alert or misinformation about the area they were in.

Scotland has its own app, which further complicates the situation as there are so many border crossers in the north of England and the south of Scotland. It is a border that does not exist, people work on one side and live on the other. Impossible to use the Scottish application on the English side and vice versa, hence a loss of crucial information in an area where the virus is spreading particularly quickly.

Germany

In Germany, the Corona-Warn-App has accumulated more than 18 million downloads, a record in Europe. Its success, however, remains limited. According to estimates by the Ministry of Health, there are 15 million active users. This is too little to have a real impact on the pandemic, in the opinion of epidemiologists. To date, out of 300,000 people infected in the country with Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic, only 3% have declared their case via the application.

The relative ineffectiveness of the German application is also due to the strong data protection in the country. The designers Deutsche Telekom and the enterprise software maker SAP were given strict guidelines. Information is not centralized, and people who have been in contact with a patient often do not know where or when they were exposed to the virus, which makes it difficult for health services to reconstruct the chain of contacts.

Ireland

In Ireland, the Covid-tracker application is present on 1.3 million phones, good news for an island of barely 5 million inhabitants. Four months after its launch, the Ministry of Health estimates that a third of the population uses Covid-tracker, despite some bugs at its launch. In three months, 4,000 alerts “You are in contact” were sent, mainly to people you don’t know, such as the people next to you when you go to work on the bus.

Behaviorist Hannah Julienne was involved in its development and is not surprised at the audience’s cooperation. “Once you download it, you just have to have your Bluetooth enabled and the application works by itself, she explains to franceinfo. And then it’s informative, you can see the data on the spread of the virus across the country. “

The application, developed by a young shoot from the south of the country, has also been transposed in Northern Ireland, Gibraltar and several American states. An apparent success, which however did not prevent Ireland from facing a second wave. The incidence rate has exploded: 150 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. Few people update their “Covid positive” status on the app and contact tracing often remains manual. The investigators are also overwhelmed and fail to reach everyone.

The Covid-Tracker application is hardly mentioned today in the recommendations, in radio messages for example. Which is ultimately logical: it was launched at the time of deconfinement, and the government is currently considering reconfining the country.