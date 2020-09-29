Since September 24, a drone video circulating in Marseille and piloted by the national police, floods social networks. One of the tweets that circulate it, with over 120,000 views, says this: “A drone circulates over Marseille and warns citizens. ‘National Police, fight against covid19, wearing a mask compulsory everywhere in town, failing that you risk a fine of 135 euros.’ Science fiction is over. Welcome to psychotic freaks. “

A drone circulates over Marseille and warns citizens.

“National Police, fight against covid19, wearing a mask compulsory everywhere in town, failing this you risk a fine of 135 euros” Science fiction is over.

Welcome to psychotic freaks. pic.twitter.com/NEp3Uyri5u – Antoine H (@ HAntoine11) September 25, 2020

Is this video true and is it from last week?

No, this video does not date from September 25, 2020. Several clues tell us. First, the blue sky that can be seen in the background while the weather forecast for France that day predicted cloudy weather.

Then, the oldest post of this video that we found dates from August 26, 2020. Even if the person who broadcast the video has not yet confirmed to us that he is indeed the author, the prefecture of police of Bouche du Rhône confirms that a drone “was used 3 times at the end of August / beginning of September as part of an experiment”.

Do the Marseille police have the right to use drones to prevent the wearing of masks in the streets?

Many internet users also report that the use of this drone goes against the of a court decision rendered by the Council of State last May.

Yes, the Council of State has ordered the State to immediately cease drone surveillance in the name of compliance with health rules from May 18, 2020 … in Paris!

The order issued by the Council of State concerns the French capital only. Maître Rameix and Maître Spinosi were respectively the lawyers representing La Quadrature du Net and the League of Human Rights in their legal proceedings which led to this ordinance. According to them, this decision was made because the drones used by the police can allow the identification of people and it is impossible to verify that they are not recording. It goes against the European directive of April 27, 2016.

La Quadrature du Net has decided not to prosecute the city of Marseille but tells us that “the use of this drone during the summer of 2020 in Marseille goes against the decision rendered by the Council of State on May 18 2020 for the city of Paris. “