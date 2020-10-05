A woman walks past South Korean health officials spraying disinfectants in a shopping district of Incheon in the north of the country, September 17, 2020 (photo illustration). (JUNG YEON-JE / AFP)

The increase in cases of coronavirus and patients in hospitals is forcing countries in Europe like France to take new measures against the Covid-19 pandemic. Direction Seoul, Stockolm and Rome to find out if in these countries there is an epidemic rebound and how the authorities are trying to avoid a second wave.

In South Korea, an epidemic under control but new restrictions

At the start of the pandemic, South Korea was the second country most affected by the coronavirus after China. It has succeeded, thanks to the deployment of all-round measures, to stabilize the number of daily cases around 100 in recent weeks. After the detection of a first case on its soil on January 20, the toll is today “only” a little more than 24,000 infections.

Although health authorities seem to have contained the epidemic, they currently fear a rebound as the country has just celebrated one of its biggest national holidays: the harvest festival. Each year for Chuseok, 51 million South Koreans return to their hometowns to pay homage to their ancestors, play traditional games and share a hearty family meal consisting of songpyeon (rice dough shaped like a demi -moon stuffed with red beans) and Jeon (delicious pancakes made with vegetables and seafood). But the rules of social distancing have been felt more than ever in the land of the clear morning during these five days off.

The atmosphere was inevitably less friendly with the tough battle led by the health authorities to prevent outbreaks of sporadic infections. Anti-coronavirus measures oblige, the government called on the population to stay at home. Three in four Seoul residents have chosen not to travel to their hometown, according to a poll. To discourage travel and thus prevent possible mass infections, the authorities have applied new dissuasive measures. On-site consumption was prohibited in the rest areas and, unlike in other years, tolls remained chargeable. The money collected will also be entirely devoted to the fight against Covid-19.

South Koreans will be entitled to another three-day rest period, from Friday to Sunday, this time to celebrate the proclamation of the Korean alphabet (Hangeul). And before knowing what the consequences of these holidays will be, the country has designated a period of reinforced anti-coronavirus restrictions of two weeks, including the ban on indoor gatherings of more than 50 people nationwide and the closure of all high-risk establishments such as bars or nightclubs in the metropolitan area of ​​the capital. Even though it is extremely rare to see a person without a mask in South Korea, the government is driving the point home by imposing, as of November 13, a fine of 100,000 won, or about 73 euros, for not wearing the mask. in public spaces and public transport.

A slow rise in Sweden where the mask is still not mandatory

Sweden has caused a lot of talk since the start of this coronavirus crisis. When the others confined their population, the authorities contented themselves with recommendations, and when the mask became mandatory in many countries, they continue to not recommend it.

Rather than a wave, it would be fairer to speak of a slow rise which began at the very end of August, so later than elsewhere, and which only concerns the contaminations curve (from 1 000 to 3,000 cases per week) and that of patients in intensive care (12 to 24). A figure so low that it is difficult, according to health authorities, to say if this is a real trend or a temporary increase. For epidemiologists, in any case, this slower evolution is due to the fact that Sweden has not suffered the shock of deconfinement – since it has not confined – and that it enjoys greater immunity from his population. Immunity that is not high enough to stop the epidemic but enough to slow it down.

The authorities have not really taken any new measures but have made some adjustments which are mainly calls for individual or family responsibility. Compensation so that people at risk can stay at home, when they cannot telecommute, has been extended. Since October 1, people who live in the same household as a Covid-19 patient have also been asked to stay at home for a week. But there is still no talk of recommending the mask, let alone closing bars or other businesses.

Traumatized Italy doesn’t know a second wave

Italy, hard hit at the start of the epidemic, is doing better than its neighbors in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. There are on average 2,500 cases in 24 hours and 300 people “only” in intensive care. This can be explained for several reasons, and in particular by simply respecting the rules. From the start, the Italians followed the instructions and containment has been harsher in the country than elsewhere in Europe. It lasted longer and the exit from confinement was done gradually.

The barrier gestures are also already well established. For example, the mask has always been worn in closed places and when the outbreaks have multiplied during evening parties this summer, it has become mandatory everywhere in Italy even outdoors from 6 p.m. If the Italians follow the instructions, it is also because many have been traumatized. Italy is the first country in Europe to be affected, and the image of Bergamo’s coffins, carried away by military trucks because there was no more room in the cemeteries, has been remembered.

A trauma which also leads Italy to anticipate a lot. Wearing a mask should become compulsory everywhere and all the time. Controls in the streets should be further strengthened. Those at airports or ports have never stopped, and there have even been rapid tests at Rome airport for several weeks already. Tracing is widespread in the country, questionnaires have to be filled out everywhere and even in some restaurants before dinner. Finally, at school and at the university, there are few cases because the protocol is very strict: the teachers have been tested, the children wear a mask from 6 years old and the classes are divided by two. But it is true that it has been barely two weeks since the Italians have resumed lessons.