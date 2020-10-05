The mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo at the courthouse in Paris on September 21, 2020, to be heard during the trial of the January 2015 attacks. (STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN / AFP)

“In a city like Paris, of the forty or so clusters that we have, most are in places of education and higher education”, declared the mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, guest of the Grand Jury RTL-LCI-Le Figaro, Sunday, October 5. The number of clusters in Paris has actually increased in schools and universities since September.

On October 1, it was in schools and universities that there were the most clusters in the capital. The health assistant to the mayor of Paris, told franceinfo that Friday, October 2, there were precisely 51 clusters in the capital, 36 of which were in educational establishments. This trend is confirmed by Public Health France. According to the agency, in September, the number of clusters in Paris in education overtook the number of clusters in companies while at the national level there are still more clusters in companies than elsewhere.

Distribution of clusters in Ile-de-France. Public Health France. (Public Health France)

In Paris, the town hall specifies that the clusters are more present in high schools and higher education, without however being able to specify whether the universities are more affected than the high schools. On the whole of Ile-de-France, however, we know that the majority of clusters, in September, were not located in universities but in what is called the “school environment”. ie all educational institutions before the bac.

Another important indicator, Public Health France also publishes a criterion of “criticality” relating to these clusters. This is the level of risk of transmission within the different clusters. This criticality can be limited, moderate or high. However, Santé Publique France indicates that the criticality of clusters in educational settings increases with the level of study. Thus, the criticality of clusters in academia is mostly high.

Distribution of Ile-de-France clusters in schools and universities by level of criticality. Public Health France. (Public Health France)