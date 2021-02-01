A Londoner performs a self-test for Covid-19, January 20, 2021 (DOMINIKA ZARZYCKA / NURPHOTO)

Philippe Juvin, head of emergencies at the Georges Pompidou European Hospital in Paris and mayor Les Républicains de La Garenne-Colombes, in Hauts-de-Seine, affirms on franceinfo that in the United Kingdom, confined for several weeks to fight against contamination with Covid-19 and its variants, “Teachers have been receiving home tests at home for a week and have enough to test themselves twice a week. It’s better than nothing, once every day would be better. It’s an answer to the question. question of schools. “

These self-tests do exist. They were authorized several weeks ago now, particularly in the United States, and the British government is indeed sending boxes of them to schools. The teachers then bring home something to test for themselves twice a week. These are rapid antigenic tests, where you have to rub a small swab in your mouth and nose, then place it in a reader and wait for the result, which arrives after 30 minutes. Note, however, that these tests are not mandatory to go to work, it is only an incentive. The government wants to more easily identify people without symptoms and break the chains of transmission.

The problem is, these tests are found to be mostly effective for people with a large viral load, but less so for others. In other words, we can have the Covid and a negative result.

Note also that in the United Kingdom, schools are closed for most students and that only the children of frontline workers and the most vulnerable currently attend. For the others, the lessons are done remotely and will not resume face-to-face before March 8 at the earliest for schoolchildren, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced last week. He hopes to vaccinate as many Britons as possible by then in order to stem