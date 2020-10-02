At the beginning of October, more than 400 nursing students from the Assistance publique-Hôpitaux de Paris will be mobilized as part of their internship to carry out tests in Paris airports or take calls from the Covidom platform.

They refuse to sacrifice their training on the altar of the health crisis. A collective of nursing students from the Public Assistance-Hospitals of Paris denounces, Friday, October 2 in a press release, the mobilization of 440 of their own to strengthen the system to fight against Covid-19. “We are not a cheap workforce”, protests Léonie * to franceinfo.

Their first second-year internship, lasting five weeks, will undergo profound changes. “As of next Monday, October 5, they will join the teams of Covidom [une plateforme téléphonique de suivi des malades peu graves], of the HAD [hospitalisation à domicile] or EOH [équipe opérationnelle d’hygiène], instead of the hospital services initially planned “, can we read in an email consulted by franceinfo. For example, they will be mobilized at airports to carry out PCR tests or will clean hospital premises. The director of care at AP-HP, Michèle Jarraya, admitted to the students that “that’s not what [l’AP-HP] like[ait] teach”, while defending the need to deal with the pandemic.

“A PCR test, you do it once, you know how to do it ten times. It is not at all instructive, it is not a qualifying course”protested Léonie *, already mobilized during the first wave in the spring. With her classmates, she fears the impact of these internships on their diploma. “We do not want to have a Covid diploma, devalued, with only Covid care. We cannot be trained simply on the care of a single pathology”, she argues. This decision also deprives them of contacts in hospital services to find work at the end of their training.

Aware of the risk of sling, the AP-HP took the lead by announcing in the wake of an increase in the internship allowance for this period. Fixed at 38 euros per week, it will be increased by 100 euros. “We are not satisfied with that”, reacts Léonie, by comparing this allowance (690 euros for five weeks of internship) to the minimum wage (1,219 euros net per month). An opinion shared by the SUD-Santé union in a press release published on September 29, before the announcement of the revaluation of 100 euros.

In the press release published on Friday 2 October, the student collective therefore asks “to be paid up to an hourly minimum wage”. “If the AP-HP needs us to the point of canceling the internships of 440 nursing students and having a new impact on the quality of our training, it is REINFORCEMENT and NOT AN INTERNSHIP”, they say.

Finally, students are worried about the conditions in which they will be working. Michèle Jarraya “Guaranteed us that we would have the necessary protections. The last time, we also had guarantees, but we had no equipment”, denounces Léonie.

Contacted by franceinfo, the AP-HP ensures that it “This is not a call for reinforcement in human resources, but nursing internships supervised by tutors, with learning of technical gestures and skills”. She adds that “internship sites are diversified, with several internships in one “ (remote monitoring, home hospitalization, hospital hygiene, screening). “This makes it possible to offer a very rich and varied internship course, far from being monothematic, and linked to the main public health activity at present”, she believes, without giving an answer on the internship allowance or the security conditions. These answers are unlikely to convince the students, who planned to demonstrate Monday, October 5 in front of the Picpus campus of the AP-HP.

