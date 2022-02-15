If you purchased the “Meu DNA” Covid-19 test, sold by Mendelics Análise Genomic SA, please be aware that the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) determined the withdrawal and suspension of the sale of the product.

Second publication in the Official Gazette of the Union this Tuesday (15th), the company did not have registration to commercialize, distribute, manufacture or advertise the material in Brazil. The measure is preventive, therefore, it does not demand a punishment for the laboratory.

+ With Ômicron, Brazil has the deadliest January since 2003

According to the company’s website, the person receives the collection kit at home and collects their own saliva, sending the exam to Mendelics, which provides the result within 24 hours. The site remains active with the sale of the test, even after Anvisa’s determination.

Although released by Anvisa in January, the self-test still does not have companies accredited to sell the products in Brazilian pharmacies. Just over 50 companies are awaiting release from the Agency.

On January 25 and 31, Anvisa had already suspended the sale of self-tests in Brazilian pharmacies.

