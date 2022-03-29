The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) recommended that the federal government review the rules for the entry of travelers into Brazil, whether by air, land or waterway. In a technical note, the agency’s recommendations imposed on travelers to face the public health emergency resulting from the covid-19 pandemic are updated.

The regulatory agency has proposed suspending the submission of the Traveler’s Health Declaration (DSV) for travelers arriving by air. Another updated guideline is the one that indicates the end of the Covid-19 detection test requirement for already vaccinated people who enter the country by air. Released this Monday (28), the technical note was issued on Wednesday (23) by Anvisa.

It was also recommended to suspend the quarantine measure for unvaccinated travelers upon entering the country. Another change proposed by the note is the reopening of the international waterway border for passengers, provided they are vaccinated or test negative for covid-19.

According to the note, proof of complete vaccination must be maintained for all who intend to enter the national territory – the rule considers the obligation to travelers who are able to take the vaccine.

Travelers who are not vaccinated or who are not fully vaccinated may present, in place of proof of vaccination, a negative result for covid-19 in a test carried out up to one day before embarking or disembarking in Brazil.

Anvisa suggested that the changes be implemented preferably from May 1, 2022. According to the regulatory agency, it will be up to the Interministerial group to evaluate the epidemiological scenario to define the most appropriate date for easing health measures.

“The recommendations can be reviewed by Anvisa, due to changes in the epidemiological scenario or in view of the need to adopt sanitary measures at ports, airports and borders to guarantee the health of the population”, emphasizes the agency.

