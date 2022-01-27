The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) received, on Tuesday (25), information on public policy for the implementation of self-tests for the diagnosis of covid-19. The document was sent by the Ministry of Health.

Anvisa informed that it will analyze the information, but there is still no deadline for a response. However, the agency highlighted that the decision on the sale of self-tests should take place as soon as possible.

The release of self-tests was requested to Anvisa about two weeks ago. Last week, Anvisa postponed the decision and asked for more information on how the tests would be used by lay patients. In addition, the agency also had doubts about how the results would be reported to the Government’s National Health Data Network.

The Ministry of Health believes that the release of tests can improve the issue of diagnosis and treatment of Covid-19. Self-tests must be part of the National Testing Expansion Plan (PNE-Teste) for Covid-19, if released.

“If approved, the measure will be another axis of support for the diagnosis and monitoring of the country’s epidemiological situation. Guidance to the public on the handling of tests, user behavior after the result and notification of the diagnosis will be included in the new edition of the PNE-Teste”, the Ministry of Health reported.

Anvisa determined the recall of two Covid-19 tests this Wednesday. Thus, the “Teste Covid meuDNA PCR-LAMP Autocoleta de Saliva”, by Empreendimentos Pague Menos S/A, and “Autotest Covid-19 Isa Lab” were suspended from any type of commercialization, distribution, manufacturing or advertising.

