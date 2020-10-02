(LUDOVIC MARIN / AFP)

The Minister of Health, Olivier Véran showed in his weekly update, Thursday, October 1, a white strip which will be used in the antigenic tests that he intends to develop soon in France. Several manufacturers are just waiting for their approval.

First, it should be remembered that the antigen test will tell you if you have the virus at the moment, like the PCR tests. He will not tell you if you have had it, because serological tests from blood tests do. Don’t think you have to pee on your dipstick, rapid antigenic tests (like PCR) are done from a swab in the nose, for now.

These antigen tests are faster because a PCR test (Polymerase Chain Reaction or polymerase chain reaction) looks for the genetic code of the virus in the sample taken from your nose: its RNA. The antigen test, on the other hand, will seek in the same sample the antigen of the coronavirus: that is to say the protein which is on its surface and on which our antibodies are fixed to fight it. To give a picture: doing a PCR test is a bit like angling to see if there are fish in a lake, whereas with an antigen test, you fish with a large net and you collect more quickly fish if there are any.

If a PCR test requires reagents and sophisticated analysis machines. The process is long, expensive but finer. It takes between three and six hours to know the result, while with an antigen test, the sample mixed with reagents is applied to a strip that changes color depending on the presence or absence of the virus, like a pregnancy test . The manipulation is done by hand and it gives a result in 15-20 minutes.

This delay therefore makes it possible to be tested by the doctor, by the pharmacist and even if the result must be confirmed by a PCR test, this will already eliminate many people in the queues of analysis laboratories.

For the moment, it is deployed in certain airports, at the APHP. The High Authority of Health gave the green light last week for its rollout and reimbursement for people with symptoms, provided this test is reliable. A dozen companies manufacture them and are now awaiting their approval, as rock or Abott, French SMEs like Biosynex or Easycov which offer a test using saliva. The average price for this test is around ten euros compared to around fifty for a PCR, which will also be better for Social Security accounts.