We are missing a big project

Muriel Prévot-Carpentier

Lecturer, Paris-VIII-Vincennes-Saint-Denis University

The crisis was denied for several weeks and the containment ax of March 17, 2020 fell suddenly. There was an effect of astonishment, we were able to believe that, faced with their potential weaknesses, humans would be indiscriminately preserved. Very quickly, two large populations stood out: those who telework and those who cannot, either because they are denied this, for lack of confidence, the need for control, or because their job is not “teleworkable”.

The caregivers were then heroic, applauded every evening at 8 p.m., but was their work and its conditions really questioned? Not enough for our country to consider it necessary to improve these conditions. The regulations came from these front-line workers, from collectives reorganizing themselves in hospitals and nursing homes, but time has passed and at the dawn of the third confinement, no more heroisation, no major political project to strengthen the sector. health and caregivers who are left on their own to fend for themselves, to cope.

Like this young student nurse in Verdun, practicing in Covid-19 intensive care who cannot return to see her 4-year-old daughter because she lives with her parents, one of whom has cancer, whom she refuses to endanger. Anecdote? The lives are all anecdotal seen from afar, but it is these lives in their singular biographical journeys that, together, make society. So what damage to come for a society like ours which is confronting people with situations that were unimaginable a year ago? What damage the establishment of all these dividing lines between: teleworkers / non-teleworkers; essential / non-essential; visible / invisible; delivered to homes of all that it is possible to deliver in all weather conditions / delivery people exposed to the virus, under time constraints, by truck or bicycle whether it is snowing or selling; etc.

Working conditions are these conditions that exist through the activity of people, these conditions that shape them physically and mentally until they feel in their flesh feelings such as: injustice, refusal of recognition of their dignity, even the repulsion that a delivery man brought to me towards the one who opens the door not even saying “hello” and wanting a delivery more than “without contact”, free of all words, all glances, that is to- to say finally devoid of respect for others, his fellow man. Without falling into these situations of excess for humanity, how do teleworkers live? The sudden end of a certain frenzy during the first confinement gave way to the weariness of a life dedicated to work, functionalized, where co-presence is erased. Even videoconferencing, because of the floating attention it promotes, puts at a distance those with whom it is supposed to establish contact.

All workers miss these times of nothing, these interstitial times formed by the passages in different places, the coffee taken at the counter, these social moments which are a source of energy because of diversity, these moments which give depth to the time and variety to live. We are lacking a major project to set a horizon for this period when the future cannot be clearly drawn. A project where we could consider others as their peers in the city and in the company, where democratization would gain ground, from society to work.

Detach salary from job

Aurelien Catin

Writer, member of Réseau Salariat

The crisis we are going through makes the deadlock into which capitalism is dragging us even more worrying. Work as defined by the ruling class is at the origin of a social disintegration which threatens to worsen with the succession of economic, environmental and health catastrophes. However, we must not allow ourselves to be overwhelmed by the inconsistency of those who claim to govern us. We can regain the upper hand by agreeing on one point: our work, the conditions under which we do it, its purposes and the remuneration we get from it are not subjects that can be left to a handful of leaders.

Who decides on the matter? If it is not the workers themselves through democratic institutions, our desire for change will be ineffective. The pandemic precipitates conflicts. In the social field, we see a proliferation of layoff plans, derogations from protective rights and attacks against public services. Entire sectors of the economy are left on the sidelines, as in culture where artist-authors, contract workers, microentrepreneurs and contractors are suspended from official announcements. The situation of the permanent staff is not more certain because the structures which employ them are threatened with disappearance.

Financially worn out, gripped by the pain of being separated from the public, some of the workers in the cultural sector demand the reopening of the venues. This legitimate expectation should not make us forget that the situation was already tense before the pandemic. Many of us turn away from our professional circles and denounce what the logic of profit makes of our professions. In such conditions, we will not be able to be satisfied with a “return to the abnormal”. The litany of curfews and containments wears us out, but it accelerates a realization: as workers, we should not be dependent on instantaneous market dynamics. If our salary is tied to our job, a failure of our business puts us in danger. If our income depends on our profit, a collapse in market activity condemns us and prevents us from projecting ourselves beyond the material emergency.

Thus, one of the great battles to come will be to detach salary from employment, or from profit in the case of the self-employed. For this, we will be able to count on institutions whose transformative impact is obvious: unemployment insurance and the general social security system pool the value to allocate wages to workers out of employment. The civil servants’ statute attributes a qualification to people and gives them the right to a career. Through these tools, the definition of work is called into question. This is the whole point of the “personal qualification salary” theorized by Bernard Friot and taken up under the name of “general economic guarantee” by Frédéric Lordon (1). These proposals remind us that production and its effects stem from political relationships that we can transform by giving unconditional rights to workers. Such advances will enable us to weather storms.

Our condition. Essay on the salary in artistic work, Aurélien Catin, Riot Éditions, 2020.

Worsening inequalities in access to rights

Clara Deville

Doctorate in sociology, member of Curapp-ESS (University Center for Research on Public Action and Policy – Epistemology and Social Sciences)

While the health crisis has put at the center of political and media attention those who are usually not talked about much, apparently generous provisions have been adopted: granting of an exceptional solidarity bonus during the first confinement, and, more recently, maintenance of the payment of social benefits subject to means-tested, including the RSA (active solidarity income), for those who could not apply for their renewal, until April 30, 2021. Looking at them from more closely, these measures carry with them the risks of reinforcing the distances which separate the poorest people from their social rights.

First, because the maintenance of the payment of social rights is only the maintenance of the payment, and not of the right in itself. In other words, as soon as the ordinary functioning of the administrations is restored, those to whom we will have continued to pay the social minimum during the state of emergency will see their situations re-examined. Potentially, the money that will have been paid to them will be asked again. There is no doubt that these situations will then swell the figures for social benefit fraud, when in reality they are only the consequence of measures which, failing to protect the poor, are intended to facilitate the work of administrations during the crisis. .

Then because those who have not been able to request the renewal of their social rights, it is above all the most fragile, those for whom the reception conditions in administrations turn into so many sorting and selection mechanisms even before they are ‘they cannot meet an agent. The health crisis has reinforced a trend already at work for some time within the CAF (family allowance funds): elimination of “all-round” reception in favor of reception only by appointment and reinforcement the use of dematerialized tools. These measures, joining all the barrier actions recommended to fight the pandemic, make it difficult to obtain social rights, especially for those who need it most.

In fact, obtaining beneficiary status supposes knowing how to comply with administrative standards: taking charge of part of the access work yourself and on the Internet or even making an appointment by clearly stating the reason for your request. However, the further down the social hierarchy, the more applicants are subject to checks, sanctions, or even various forms of call to order. These experiences, by forging the image of a threatening and worrying social state, hamper the appropriation of administrative standards.

In addition, the dematerialization and closing of reception limits ordinary contacts with administrative agents, these contacts that applicants make to obtain a certificate or a form and which are an opportunity to familiarize themselves with the expected behavior at the counters. Thus, the measures taken to fight poverty in times of health crisis have characteristics conducive to worsening inequalities in access to rights. The potentially reversible benefit payments as well as the conditional reception keep the most precarious from the exercise of rights which they nevertheless hold.

(1) Frédéric Lordon, “General economic guarantee and cultural production”, La Pompe à Phynance, August 18, 2020.