New forms of work domination

Duarte Rolo Clinical psychologist. Teacher at Paris-Descartes University

The Covid-19 pandemic has caused significant changes in the organization of work of a large part of the population, forced to adopt remote working methods. These changes, which were thought to be temporary at first, are on the way to becoming lasting. They risk changing the landscape of work for years to come. The pandemic has in fact offered leaders a privileged opportunity to experiment with new management and organizational techniques. With the economic crisis, presented as an offshoot of the pandemic, we are likely to witness a large-scale productive restructuring, which will serve to implement new forms of labor domination. Although the advantages of remote work are now praised by some, it disrupts fundamental dimensions of the subjective relationship to work. Firstly, because remote working modalities modify the possibilities of interaction and consequently social relations at work. Second, because the relationship to the real of work is now made through a technical object (telephone, computer or other), which alters the terms of contact with the material of the work.

Let’s see how these changes hamper the possibilities of establishing a positive rapport at work. Studies in clinical work have shown that cooperation at work is essential both from the point of view of the quality of work and the preservation of mental health. In fact, consideration, mutual assistance and solidarity, which are products of cooperation, play a fundamental role in the fight against loneliness and isolation, major sources of suffering at work. However, the construction of cooperation assumes the existence of a time and a space dedicated to collective discussion. In other words, it presupposes the existence of a space for discussion and deliberation. This discussion space can be organized formally, in meeting times provided for this purpose.

But most of the deliberation is actually done in informal spaces: coffee break, shared lunch in the company restaurant or cafeteria, etc. It is precisely these informal spaces that are doomed to disappear with remote work. The elimination of these discussion times will inevitably have an effect on the quality of working relationships and hence on cooperation. However, cooperation is the best way to prevent suffering at work. Moreover, it is now possible to demonstrate that the skills required to become a skilled worker are based on a very particular form of intelligence: practical intelligence, which is essentially an intelligence of the body. The experienced teacher notices that his students drop out by “feeling” the atmosphere of the class: he then adapts his tone of voice, deploys more energy in order to awaken the attention and interest of his student again. audience.

The same goes for the doctor who, by identifying certain odors in his patient, detects clinical signs that are valuable for his diagnosis. Can this intelligence of the body be expressed by interposed screens? These bodily skills, which are at the heart of quality, competence and pleasure at work, risk being undermined by the new remote working methods. The risk is then to trigger a vicious circle where employees, disgusted by the loss of meaning of their work, returned to loneliness due to the decline in conviviality, end up retreating more and more into defensive isolation, disinvesting in this way, collective work, which nevertheless guarantees the proper functioning of many institutions and the quality of service provided to users.

Let’s avoid setting up organizations that drive people crazy

Marie pumpkin Clinical psychologist and occupational clinician

The pandemic came against the backdrop of a university crisis that is regularly analyzed and denounced – currently through the movement against the multi-year research programming law. Concretely, this crisis means educational secretariats asking each semester whether they will succeed in organizing the exams. Services that can no longer answer the phone. Collectives of teacher-researchers subjected to competition for positions, research budgets, torn by scientific or personal clan wars. The students endure, sometimes to the point of despair, but often resign themselves. If they feel unfairly treated, they will only talk about it among themselves, for fear of reprisals. In license, many do not know how the university works. The unions, the elected students? ” What’s the point ? it’s up to me to adapt. ” Their parents lived through the managerial turn of the years 1990-2000 – individualized performance assessment, “total quality”, new public management, etc. They are, in a way, the children of France Telecom. Yet it still held.

Despite everything, the university remained a place of emancipation, deliberation and controversy allowing the work of thought. But, when the first and then the second confinement occurs, what used to be done no longer holds. If the university had not been so bloodless, if there was less defensive withdrawal against suffering, the self-acceleration that prevents thinking, we could undoubtedly have been able to recompose the cooperation more: inventing meetings in small groups, in libraries or outdoor with plaid and Thermos. This was done in certain places, spared. Everyone did what they could. But this is not enough. What, then, to do with all these people? Send them to the shrink, of course! Unfortunately, the public mental health care sector is doing as badly as the university and for the same reasons. In the Bapu (university psychological help offices), and even more so in medico-psychological centers, it is not uncommon to have to wait at least eight months before being able to start psychotherapy.

The sector is dying. Institutional psychotherapy succumbs. The current student mental health crisis is a collective decompensation and the sum of individual decompensations closely related to the work issue, if only to the extent that students are engaged in very different work organizations, which ‘it is a matter of analyzing in order to understand the reality they face, the suffering that results from it and how they defend themselves from it. Silence surrounds student suicides as well as suicides at work in general. Their number matters, but we must not forget that “A single suicide marks the destruction of the human fabric of work” (C. Dejours, FT trial, 2019) and carries in its wake a trail of suffering for the entire proximal community. If we don’t want students, or anyone else, to go crazy through work, it could certainly be useful to strengthen (at the very least stop destroying) the care systems, but also to allow the youth access to a university up to its challenges. In other words, avoid setting up, encouraging or serving work organizations that drive us, or drive others besides us, crazy.

The temporalities of work in crisis

Valerya Viera Giraldo PhD student in sociology at the Interdisciplinary Laboratory for Economic Sociology (CNRS and Cnam joint research unit)

The measures to manage the health crisis (confinement, curfew, distance between individuals, wearing of masks, etc.) triggered two processes: longer hours and intensification of work. Faced with these measures, the workers have adapted their working and life time frames. But the measures do not affect all categories of workers in the same way – although it can be said, without exaggeration, that their private life never comes out unscathed. The confinements brought together in the same place activities that usually took place in distinct times and spaces.

For home workers (talking about telework is a misnomer, if the home becomes the main place of practice), the lengthening of the working days is exacerbated with the colonization of private life through employment: at the start, we believe in a hope of greater room for maneuver in time to organize our day, then we understand that, although we can start a laundry between two videoconferences, the working day s ‘expands as you go. It produces crumbling work and shattered schedules. In addition, among the domestic work tasks that have been added to the daily lives of workers, some were previously the responsibility of the employer, such as cleaning the workstation. Ultimately, between efforts to synchronize with colleagues and the interstices of domestic (and parental) work, the working day lengthens. For those who continue to work on site occasionally, the organizational constraints of roaming seem eclipsed by the desire to find a little conviviality and comfort: colleagues a meter away rather than behind a screen, a thoughtful rather than improvised workstation… Then, whether the work on site is occasional or regular, the curfew (at 9 pm, then 8 pm, then 6 pm) changes the rules of the game in person.

The workers see an increase in the pace of work, forced to carry out their mission in shorter durations or in the face of customers concentrated on certain schedules. They come up against an alternative: accepting the intensification of work in order to carry it out in a timely manner or resign themselves to the feeling of accomplishing unsatisfactory work. For those whose working conditions remain unchanged, it is employment issues that prevail. These changes are being accomplished without however opening a collective discussion on the quality and duration of work: how to work and for what? The debates on the work and its conditions of realization deserve all the more to be opened as the so-called exceptional circumstances are perpetuated. Labor law, so much hated yesterday by the Liberals, constitutes the essential safeguard in this period, without which our society would regress dangerously towards a piecemeal payment of all employees.