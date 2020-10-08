Many accordionists haven’t seen an audience for almost six months. For lack of dancing shows in the countryside, they no longer manage to work and earn a living.

For these intermittents who work mainly in rural areas, it is difficult to reach unemployment: “We have 45 different employers and most of them are elderly people who do not have a computer” explains Bernard Rual

accordionist in Corrèze.

This very long musical break also has an impact on the accordion maker Maugeins. In six months, this famous 100-year-old institution has seen its turnover drop by 37%.

Finally, another significant loss, that of the social bond, no more exchanges and laughter shared on an accordion tune.