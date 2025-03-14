They are fulfilled Five years of the Covid-19 pandemican episode that changed the lives of all of Spain, but also of the entire world. In 2020, The World Health Organization (WHO) showed its concern for the rapid spread of coronavirus. In fact, the institution calculates that Almost 15 million people around the world have lost their lives Due to this disease. However, Wuhan’s covid It has not been the first worldwide pandemic in historynot even the most lethal.

Although this does not minimize the terrible impact, the truth is that the Covid-19 pandemic is The ninth place in terms of deathsin absolute terms. However, what should incite reflection is the importance they have Control measures to stop expansion of this type of disease, since if something distinguished the coronavirus of other epidemics is their intensity.

These are, according to the estimates generally accepted by historians and the records we have, the 10 epidemics and pandemics mortal of history.

Graph that illustrates the most lethal pandemics in history. Pedro Henar | 20 minutes

1. The black plague (Asia, Europe and North Africa, 1347-1353).

If there is a plague that has reached an almost mythological and legendary status in the West that is the black plague. There are several versions about its true origin, and there is even a consensus about what the causative pathogen was, although the most accepted is that it was the bacteria Yersinia Pestis, which is transmitted through the fleas of the rats. In any case, he arrived in Europe in the Middle Ages and came to cause death between 30% and 60% of the population. Likewise, it affected areas of the Central Asia, the Middle East and North Africa. In total, and although the estimates vary widely, it was charged Between 80 and 200 million livesaccording to historian John Aberth (2010).

2. Spanish flu (North America and Europe, 1919-1920).

While World War I was still fought, a strain of the influenza to especially virulent virus began to havoc in the United States and soon expanded throughout North America and Europe. This is the Spanish flu (called for the attention he received in the Spanish media, rather than its origin or because it especially affects Spain. The infection had a high mortality rate and in total caused death to Between 50 and 100 million peopleaccording to the figures proposed by SL Knobler et al. in 2005.





3. Justinian’s plague (Asia, Europe and North Africa, 541-549).

In the High Middle Ages, a mysterious plague spread through the Roman Empire of the East, or Byzantine empire. Today, it is believed that it was bubonic plague (Yersinia Pestis)the same that centuries later would cause the black plague. The epidemic ravaged the region, causing an impact that is encrypted Between 25 and 50 million deathsif we meet the data managed by Lee Mordechai et al. In 2019.

4. AIDS Pandemia (World, 1981-present).

In 1981, a virus, HIV (human immunodeficiency virus) until then almost unknown dispersed throughout the world from their crib in the African continent, causing death, until now, of Between 35 and 45 million people according to the American Disease Control Center (CDC). In addition, this disease, transmitted sexually, has since been linked to a terrible stigma, due in part to the outbreaks that occurred between the LGTBI communities of North America and Europe.





5th plague of China (Asia, Europe and North America, 1855-1960).

In 1855 it emerged in the west of the Chinese province of Yunnan a disease very different from the COVID: a new strain of the plague (Yersinia Pestis) To gather large areas of China, India and even reach Europe and the United States. In total, he killed Between 12 and 15 million people (As reflected by Nils Chr. Stenseth in his work of 2008) from its beginning until it was declared more than 100 years later, in 1960. In addition, he played an important role in the Taiping revolution, one of the most bloody events in China’s history.

6. Cocolitzli (North America and Central America, 1545-1548).

With the arrival of Europeans in America in the fifteenth century, a terrible series of pandemics and epidemics were triggered that, according to some sources, ended in conjunction with the life of the majority of the native settlers of the continent conquest, because they lacked immunity towards the diseases that the colonizers carried. The most terrible of these episodes was the plague that the Aztecs called Cocolitzlian outbreak attributed to salmonella (genre bacteria Salmonella) that mainly affected Mexico and other parts of Central America and the south of Norteamérica and that killed Between 5 and 15 million peopleaccording to the numbers provided by Rodolfo Acuña Soto et al. (2002).

A person is vaccinated against flu and COVID-19 in Valencia, in a file image. Getty images

7. Hueyzahuatl (Central America, 1519-1520).

One of the first manifestations of the diseases that European settlers led to America was smallpox outbreak (Variola virus), baptized by the natives like Hueyzahuatl, who ravaged the city of Tenochtitlan (current Mexico DF) in 1520 taking with them the life of some 8 million people (According to estimates published by Rodolfo Acuña Soto et al. In 2002), including the penultimate Emperor Azteca Cuitláhuac.





8. Antonina plague (Europe and North Africa, 165-180).

About 5 million people (According to Enrique Gozalbes and Immaculate Garcia in their 2007 public Paramyxoviridae) Departure from Mesopotamia and taken to Rome by the troops of Emperor Lucio Vero.

9. SARS-COV-2 Pandemia (World, 2020-present).

Coronavirus pandemic (SARS-COV-2) appeared in the Chinese Wuhan Province At the end of 2019 and early 2020 and, since then, it extended throughout the planet. It is a tremendously contagious respiratory virus that, although in most cases it produces without symptoms or with minor pictures, can cause severe complications such as pneumonia. The World Health Organization (WHO) established that COVID-19 became “one of the main causes of death, standing as the third cause of mortality worldwide in 2020 and the second in 2021”. In fact, during this period Almost 13 million people were lost their lives.

10. Russian Typhus (Asia and Europe, 1918-1922).

Between 1918 and 1922, Russia lived an important peak of cases of typhoid fever, caused by gender bacteria Rickettsia, aggravated by the poor living conditions of the general population when the country still recovered from the First World War and was plunged into a bloody civil war. Up to 3 million peopleesteem Kd Patterson (1993), died from the disease.

