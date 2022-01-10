The spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus and influenza A (H3N2) in Brazil is already affecting the functioning of companies, services and businesses. Since December, bars and restaurants have had to remove around 20% of their employees weekly due to suspected flu or Covid-19, according to the Brazilian Association of Bars and Restaurants (Aresel).

As the orientation of isolation of the worker with any symptom that refers to diseases prevails, establishments need to resort to hiring temporary employees to maintain operation. Also according to the association, the cost of this leave is borne by bars and restaurants, since the National Institute of Social Security (INSS) does not cover leaves of absence of a few days.

+ Bolsonaro again criticizes anti-covid vaccination in children: ‘death is almost zero’

+ Rio expands testing and care for mild symptoms of covid-19

The Brazilian Association of Satellite Shopkeepers (Ablos), according to Folha de São Paulo, will ask for a reduction in the opening hours of stores in malls. With shorter uptime, retailers could better cope with a shortage of employees who have been infected by the flu or Covid-19.

There is still concern about the lack of workers in several areas, such as civil aviation. Latam had to cancel 121 domestic and international flights scheduled until next Sunday (16), which represents 1% of scheduled trips in the month. Azul was also affected by cases of Covid and influenza among employees.

Latam advises, in a note, that passengers confirm the status of their flights before going to airports. Customers can reschedule the postponed trips or request a refund of the ticket – in both cases there will be no fine.

know more

+ SP: Man dies standing, leaning against car, and scene scares residents on the coast

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief



+ Andressa Urach asks for money on the internet: ‘Help me pay my card bill’

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ CNH: see what you need to know for the application and renewal



+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media



+ IPVA 2022 SP: see how to consult and pay the tax

