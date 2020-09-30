Half of his patients with Covid in intensive care are “on artificial ventilation”, reports Professor Bruno Mégarbane. “High flow oxygen therapy has failed” on them, he admits.

The number of patients hospitalized in the intensive care unit continues to rise in France, with more than 1,200 serious cases identified, 40 in 24 hours. Over the last seven days, 815 additional people, sick with Covid, have been placed in intensive care in hospitals. “We are seeing an ever-constant increase in the number of emergency room and intensive care admissions”, confirms Wednesday September 30 on franceinfo Bruno Mégarbane, head of the intensive care unit of the Lariboisière hospital in Paris.

“I won’t call the increase exponential, but rather regular”, adds Bruno Mégarbane. “At a rate, of course, which has nothing to do with what was experienced during the first epidemic peak, nevertheless, the number is steadily increasing. As hospital stays are not short, the number of beds occupied, especially in intensive care, by patients with severe forms of Covid-19, continues to grow. To give you an example, in the department for which I am responsible, we have 13 patients out of 18 beds who are hospitalized for Covid-19 “.

The profile of people admitted to intensive care is the same today as during the first epidemic peak. “These are people who are between 60 and 70 years old on average, who have co-morbidities, in particular cardiovascular. Some are overweight, others have diabetes,” describes the teacher Megarbane.

For the most part, they were infected within the family, that is to say by members of their family who did not know they were carrying the virus. Bruno Mégarbane, head of the intensive care unit at Lariboisière hospital in Paristo franceinfo

“They are mainly men and today half of them are on artificial ventilation for extremely serious forms, for which, unfortunately, high flow oxygen therapy has failed.”, reports the practitioner.

“The situation is still under control”, adds Bruno Mégarbane. “If we took all the resuscitation beds, we are not yet at 30% occupancy. But this calculation, unfortunately, involves the surgical resuscitation beds. However, if we count all the beds, this means that we start on the possible principle of postponement or deprogramming of a certain number of surgical operations to free the beds. Now if we wish to maintain all of the surgical programming, we must obviously count the medical intensive care beds and there, we are very much above 50% occupancy rate in Île-de-France “.

The head of the intensive care unit of the Lariboisière hospital calls on the respect of barrier gestures, including in bars and restaurants, and wishes that new means of communication be deployed in the direction of young people, “use different methods, which better reach young audiences, to raise their awareness at university, at school, with opinion leaders or people, singers, footballers, athletes, to whom he gives more easily the ear “