Twelve days after December 25, the “Christmas party” effect dreaded by the government seems to be visible in the figures of Public Health France. In its latest weekly epidemiological update on the epidemic, published Thursday evening, SPF notes a “Clear increase in the number of confirmed cases”. The week of December 28 to January 3 (week 53), the number of new cases of Covid indeed increased by 17% compared to the previous week (96,743 cases, against 82,734 the previous week). The positivity rate stands at 5.4%, up 2.6 points in one week. And this, while the use of screening has fallen by 39%. It is therefore “A real increase in incidence”, which also concerns “All age groups”. In recent weeks, the number of contaminations in France has been on a high plateau, fluctuating between 10,000 and 15,000 new cases per day.

In the hospital environment, the pressure is still strong. The number of hospitalized patients, including in intensive care, remains stable, but at a high level. On January 5, there were 24,904 patients hospitalized for Covid, including 2,625 in intensive care. But “Severe forms most often occur at a distance” of the appearance of the first clinical signs, recalled Christine Campese, epidemiologist at Public Health France, during a press conference of the health agency, Friday, January 8. “It is likely that in the coming days, we will see an increase in these hospitalizations”, she added.

For SPF, “The trend over the next two weeks will be decisive for a possible rebound in the epidemic”, caused by the end of year celebrations. This “Clear increase” is “perhaps the beginning of the consequences of the end-of-year gatherings”, but it will be necessary to see if this trend is confirmed and if the number of hospitalized patients increases in turn. What is judged “Probable” by health authorities.

The evolution of the epidemiological situation will also be particularly scrutinized due to the detection in France of two new more contagious variants of the Sars-CoV-2 virus. Even if “There is no evidence of increased severity of infections” to these new variants, their only “Increased transmissibility exposes, if nothing is done in terms of prevention, to a higher total number of cases”, explained Bruno Coignard, director of infectious diseases at Public Health France. Result, “Even if the proportion of severe forms or death remains the same, if the incidence increases, we run the risk of having more hospitalized forms, more serious forms and death”, he stressed.

The hunt for the virus has therefore been stepped up. A survey will be carried out by a network of hospital virologists to “Obtain a first estimate of the level of circulation of the British variant on French territory”, the public health agency said. “It is probable that the distribution of these variants on the national territory is currently underestimated”, note Public Health France. As of Thursday, all positive PCR test samples carried out on patients in laboratories will be reanalyzed.