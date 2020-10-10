An evangelical meeting will be held under a marquee, on land belonging to an association of the same religious movement. 700 pastors from the Travelers’ community meet for a general assembly in Neuvoy, in the Loiret. In the midst of a health crisis, while the department is in the red zone, the holding of the event is incomprehensible for the mayor of the town. “I keep my fingers crossed that everything is going well, but understand the worry I may have”, advances Jean-François Darmois, mayor of Neuvoy.

The gathering was authorized by the sub-prefecture, because the land is private and it is not a festive meeting. It can therefore accommodate up to 1,000 people. The organizer of the assembly wants to be reassuring on the strict respect of the sanitary rules. “There will be all barrier gestures (…), masks will be compulsory, distance (…) and we will have hydroalcoholic products”, explains Pastor Joseph Charpentier.

