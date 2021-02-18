In the United States, the vaccination centers are also in XXL format: amusement park in California, giant stadium in Phoenix, Arizona, or the one in Los Angeles. Day and night, the country vaccinates en masse. On the Dallas auto circuit, hundreds of Texans await their vaccination. Between 7,000 and 10,000 doses of vaccine per day have passed on the site. The time to take up the T-shirt, the vaccination is done behind the wheel, and does not take more than a minute. The patients met by the France Télévisions teams are impressed by the speed of the system.

At the foot of the roller coaster of an amusement park, an army of volunteers take part in the largest vaccination operation in American history. 30 stadiums are made available for this large-scale operation. “The United States vaccinates 1.4 million people per day, at this rate 75% of the population will be vaccinated within ten monthss “, explains journalist Agnès Vahramian, present on site for France Télévisions.

The JT

The other subjects of the news