Empty supermarkets, curbs on pubs and the construction of a large hospital offer scenes like a horror movie. But scientists say that the disease of Kovid-19 is really nothing short of a nightmare. In 800, more than half of the volunteers claimed to have seen a photo of the epidemic in their dreams.

Kovid-19 affected people’s dreams

A quarter of participants in Finland reported that they had to struggle with sleepy dreams repeatedly. Changes in sleep patterns included hugging someone, getting stuck in congestion, enjoying the party and getting infected by the virus. Scientists believe that dreams teach us behavior in times of epidemics. They say that dreaming in sleep can strengthen our changing behavior.

Scientists asked participants to tell their dreams every morning from 28 March to 15 April. Significantly, during this time a nationwide lockdown was imposed in Finland to prevent corona infection. Scientists took the help of artificial intelligence techniques to research dreams. By knowing his dream, it was tried to understand whether he had more nightmares than before.

Nightmares came more than ever in the era of epidemic

Researchers say that we were surprised to see that Kovid-19 lockdown had a very bad effect on them. From the results, we came to know that the effect of the memory can be understood from the dream seen in the difficult situation. Sleep and stress data of 3200 participants were used for the research. Apart from this, the dreams of 800 participants were tested during this period. The research has been published in a magazine called ‘Frontiers in Psychology’.

