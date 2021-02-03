Sports halls and places of relaxation will reopen in Algeria as part of a new reduction in costs. restriction measures anti-Covid in the face of the downward trend in cases of contamination. This concerns in particular sports halls, recreational and leisure areas and beaches. Livestock markets are also allowed to resume operations. Cafés and restaurants may remain open until 9 p.m., but only offering take-out meals or drinks. The curfew is relaxed in the 19 wilayas (prefectures), out of the 48 of the country where it is still in force, including Algiers and Blida. The confinement schedules partial have been readjusted and are now set from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. in Algiers with an extension of the activity of shops until 9 p.m. These decisions are applicable from this Wednesday February 3. However, all gatherings, especially for weddings or circumcisions, but also political demonstrations, remain prohibited.

Algeria launched its vaccination campaign on Saturday, January 30 in Blida (center), epicenter, in March 2020, of the pandemic in the country, with a first batch of 50,000 doses of Russian vaccine Sputnik V. It also received 50 000 doses of the British vaccine AstraZeneca. Vaccination must be accessible as a priority to medical personnel, the elderly as well as patients with chronic diseases, before extending to security and civil protection personnel, the education sector, imams, politicians and journalists. Some 8,000 health centers have been mobilized.

As of February 2, 2021: more than 3,500,000 cases of # COVID19 in Africa – with over 3,000,000 associated healings and 91,000 deaths reported. View the figures by country on the WHO COVID-19 dashboard for the African Region: https://t.co/OLDIVVIePA pic.twitter.com/niknFc5QD5 – WHO Africa (@OMS_Afrique) February 2, 2021

In total, some 108,000 contaminations, including nearly 3,000 deaths, have been officially recorded in the country since the census of the first case on February 25, according to the last review from the Ministry of Health. Algeria’s borders have been closed since March 17, 2020.