“There are no positive cases [au Covid-19] for the moment”, according to the Brittany Regional Health Agency after the New Year’s rave party in Lieuron (Ille-et-Vilaine) which brought together 2,500 people. ARS “invites all participants to follow the health recommendations” with in particular a seven-day isolation, screening and also avoiding any contact with vulnerable people, in particular the elderly. But these remain “recommendations”. It all depends on the goodwill of the participants, and the first indicators are rather negative.

#Covid-19 | ❗️In view of the risk of exposure to the covid-19 virus during the techno gathering in Lieuron, @ARSBretagne invites all participants to follow the health recommendations. pic.twitter.com/Q5pXZ1NM7I – ARS Bretagne (@ArsBretagne) January 2, 2021

For example, among these recommendations, participants are invited to communicate their contact details to the ARS to facilitate “contact tracing”, to trace people and stop the chains of transmission of the virus. For now, according to the director general of ARS Bretagne “about twenty people” played the game. Twenty people out of 2,500 is very little because it represents less than 1%.

Regarding other recommendations such as isolation or testing. When we look at the reactions of some on the internet, we realize that it is not won. One participant wrote in particular: “Let them go and get themselves ******. The only contamination is the government’s rotten virus and all its propagandists who want people to swing.”

Not all participants have the same reaction and are not so radical. “Of about thirty friends who have been there, most of them do not respect and work today”, explains a student from Rennes, whom we were able to contact. Only “20% will be tested. I think that’s a shame, he specifies, but quite realistic. ” Regarding the contacts that some might have with vulnerable people, he believes that “30% have returned to their parents”.

Hence this reaction from Stéphane Mulliez, the director general of ARS Bretagne: “We know that the whole is not going to be observed but we believe that it was our duty to relay these strong health recommendations. All we can do we do to be able to ensure that as many people as possible can s ‘isolate and can be tested, although unfortunately we know very well that not everyone will. ” To say the least, it’s a safe bet that the majority of participants do not respect these recommendations.