It’s a real escape. Some 200 British holidaymakers forced to respect a ten-day quarantine in the Swiss ski resort of Verbier have fled clandestinely under cover of the night, the municipality announced on Sunday 27 December.

In total, there were around 420 British holidaymakers stricken in Verbier by the quarantine measures imposed by the Swiss government on travelers coming from Britain since December 14, the newspaper reported. SonntagsZeitung.

The upscale resort of Verbier, popular with British customers, was hoping to welcome thousands of skiers from Great Britain, but the discovery of the new British variant of the coronavirus has shattered those hopes.

Some British tourists staying in Verbier left immediately, but others decided to stay a little longer, explained the municipality of Bagnes. Many remained in quarantine for a day before fleeing overnight, he told ATS news agency.

“It was when they saw that the meal trays remained intact that the hoteliers noticed that the customers had left”, added the communications officer of Bagnes. Some have gone to France, he reports. “You can’t blame them. In most cases, quarantine was untenable. Imagine being four in a 20 square meter hotel room.”, he added.

The tourists have left “a little angry with Switzerland” and with the feeling of having been “trapped”, he added.

Two cases of the new British variant of the coronavirus have been detected in Switzerland and one in neighboring Liechtenstein, the Swiss Ministry of Health said on Sunday. Two cases of the South African variant have also been reported.