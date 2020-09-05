Faced with the rebound of the coronavirus and the closure of several schools in France, establishments are standing up by putting in place the protocol Covid suspicion. First of all, the adult or student is isolated at home and then subjected to a test. If it is positive, the health authorities seek contact cases. Generally, it is after three or four cases of Covid that a closure is declared, recalled the Minister of National Education Jean-Michel Blanquer.

If there are more than three cases in classes of the same level, then only the level is closed. On the other hand, if they are in classes of different levels, then the whole school must close. Additionally, if a student tests positive, all classmates in their class are tested but not their parents. They will only be screened if several schoolchildren in the same class are sick. The Minister of Labor Élisabeth Borne, for her part, recalled that a school had to find alternative means of care for children affected by a closure.