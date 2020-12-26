Normally, around 6,000 people gather on the parterre of St. Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican for Nativity Mass at Christmas. This year it is totally empty. “We must accept the rules, we do it for the good of all“, judges a witness. Another person abounds: “In thirty years that I come to Rome, I have never seen anything like it”. On the other side of the world, in South Korea, the Mass was broadcast on television, for the faithful who were able to follow a gospel choir in their living room.

In Australia, on the famous Bondi Beach in Sydney, the crowds are not present. The sanitary conditions and the weather are the causes. A passerby wants to be optimistic: “We must take advantage of the present moment and bring light and hope”. Finally, in France, in Calais (Pas-de-Calais), the Christmas party for thousands of truck drivers was even more gloomy, even if 2,000 of them were able to disembark in France on Friday 25 December. “I went three days without toilet or food”, deplores a driver.

The JT

The other subjects of the news