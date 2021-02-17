The variants have still not exploded the numbers of the epidemic. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), new cases are down 16% globally, as are deaths linked to Covid-19, which are down 10% from last week. These numbers have declined for the fifth week in a row. Contamination has halved compared to the first week of January. New Zealand will thus deconfin Auckland, under quarantine for a few days, after the discovery of a case of British variant.

Israel will also deconfin on Sunday February 21 and put in place a vaccination passport. France is also experiencing a drop in contamination, despite the proliferation of English and South African variants in Dunkirk (North) and Moselle. Over the past seven days, the number of new daily cases stands at 18,000, up from 20,000 two weeks ago. But specialists warn: France remains on a high plateau and projections anticipate an explosion of variants in March

The JT

The other subjects of the news