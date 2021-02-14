The gatherings of more than five people are currently forbidden in Serbia, and cafes and restaurants must close at 8 p.m.

The Serbian authorities discovered, on Saturday, February 13 in the evening, a thousand people in a nightclub in central Belgrade, in violation of the restrictive measures taken to fight against the Covid-19 epidemic. Three people suspected of having “participated in the organization of the rally (…) and thus violated epidemiological measures” were placed in police custody for 48 hours, the Interior Ministry said in a statement. These people face a fine and a sentence of up to three years in prison, according to national television (RTS).

The gatherings of more than five people are currently banned in Serbia, a Balkan country of seven million inhabitants which has 420,000 contaminations and more than 4,200 deaths linked to Covid-19. Cafes and restaurants are also required to close at 8 p.m.

Violations of restriction measures are fairly regular, but are generally committed by a few dozen people at most. The Serbian authorities have carried out since the start of the epidemic some 275,000 checks in catering establishments and imposed fines totaling 79 million dinars (more than 670,000 euros), a ministry official said on Saturday. of Health.