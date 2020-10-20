A third complaint for manslaughter was filed after the death of a couple of residents of the Rosemontoise nursing home in Valdoie, due to Covid-19 last April, reports France Bleu Belfort-Montbéliard.

The son of this couple decided to take the case to justicee. Two other families of victims, the son of a resident and the sisters of a caregiver, have already filed a complaint in April. A judicial investigation was opened on July 22 by the Belfort prosecutor’s office. The public prosecutor adopted two qualifications: “manslaughter by manifestly deliberate violation of an obligation of safety or prudence” and “voluntary abstention from measures intended to combat a disaster dangerous for people”. The investigation was entrusted to an examining magistrate.

“This man and woman were particularly vulnerable. We should have taken extra care of these people.”, denounces on France Bleu Belfort-Montbéliard, Fabien Arakelian, the plaintiff’s lawyer who also defends the two other families who have lodged a complaint. The son who lost both parents even claims that he did not know his mother was sick. All these families denounce the catastrophic management of the health crisis by the management of the retirement home.

The complainants claim that wearing a mask was prohibited in the establishment. Sick carers would have been encouraged to come to work, again according to the complainants. “The more families there are who come to lodge a complaint, the more the information file becomes richer”, indicates Me Fabien Arakelian who hopes for indictments in this case. The management of the nursing home was removed from office last April. The establishment is placed under the supervision of the Departmental Council and the Regional Health Agency until November 7.