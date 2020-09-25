It is still an enigma for doctors. Some people who have contracted a severe form of Covid-19 suffer from inflammation of the meninges without the presence of the virus being detected. “It was still very surprising abnormalities with inflammation of the meninge, but the virus was not found in the lumbar puncture. It is believed to be a mechanism of immune disruption.“, explains Professor Olivier Collange from the anesthesia-resuscitation of the Strasbourg University Hospital.

Specialists are not certain of the origin of these neurological sequelae which, at the peak of the epidemic in March and April, affected one in two patients in intensive care upon awakening. Immune dysregulation is a lead mentioned, like the hypothesis of hypoxia, ie a lack of oxygenation of the blood following pulmonary lesions caused by the virus.

While Covid-19 is still actively circulating in France with an acceleration of its spread in September, a large national study is being carried out on 220 patients to better understand the neurological sequelae in some patients. Good news, however, that brain damage eventually heals, doctors say.