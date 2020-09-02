In this electricity company in Fécamp in Normandy, the 180 employees must show a white footing to enter the premises. They are greeted by an intelligent camera which monitors their temperature but also detects the absence of a mask. A technology from Asia that reassures employees.

Measures imposed by the new health protocol in companies which are very expensive. The CEO of this company has made his accounts, he consumes 2000 disposable masks per week and had to provide each employee with a complete protection kit, but also to fit out the premises. Additional cost for the entrepreneur: already 100,000 euros. For the moment, it has chosen not to pass this amount on to its customers, but if the situation continues, the question will arise, as for many SMEs.