Of the 123 deaths recorded, 76 correspond to cases dating back several months that had not been recorded.

Alarming statistics quickly put into perspective. Public Health France declared, Friday, September 18, 123 new deaths linked to the Covid-19 epidemic in 24 hours, a level unprecedented for four months. But the health agency later clarified that the sudden rise in mortality was linked to a “data catch-up” of a hospital in Essonne.

“The admissions and death files” entered by this establishment “have just been sent retrospectively”, explains SPF on its website. “This catch-up of data concerns 237 admissions files including 76 deaths up to week S29 [c’est-à-dire jusqu’au 19 juillet], which explains the increase in the number of deaths declared today “.

Without taking into account these 76 deaths, the increase in the number of deaths in 24 hours would be 47. A figure more consistent with those of the previous days (50 Thursday, 46 Wednesday, 37 Tuesday, 34 Monday).

Some 3,626 Covid-19 patients have also been hospitalized over the last seven days (or 403 more compared to the figures announced the day before), including 571 in intensive care, said the public health service. Since the start of the epidemic, at least 31,249 deaths linked to Covid-19 have been recorded in France, including 20,689 in hospitals.