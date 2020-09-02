12 million students found the school benches on September 1. Back to school almost like the others … with a few exceptions. Everywhere, wearing a mask is required, but in some places, the pandemic has been more severe than elsewhere. In Amiens (Somme), 25 students and two supervisors, who could have been infected during a pre-school internship, were placed in fourteen : “They will be tested by tomorrow evening, obviously the Regional Health Agency and the head of the establishment are in contact with their families,” said the rector of the Amiens academy, Raphaël Muller.

A staff member from a school in Seine-et-Marne also tested positive, as did the headmistress of the Ile de Ré school. If these cases remain isolated on a hexagonal scale, they nevertheless affect several departments, such as Gironde or Hauts-de-Seine.