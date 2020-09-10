This test is revolutionary! After sampling with a swab, results can be obtained in just half an hour. A very precious time saving in this period of saturation of laboratories. It is usually necessary to wait, in most cases, 48 ​​hours on average to find out whether the patient is positive or not. There, the analysis is performed with a simple box. The SME based in Hérouville-Saint-Clair in Calvados has obtained the green light for its marketing. The device tested by the Caen University Hospital would be 96% reliable.

