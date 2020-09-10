This test is revolutionary! After sampling with a swab, results can be obtained in just half an hour. A very precious time saving in this period of saturation of laboratories. It is usually necessary to wait, in most cases, 48 hours on average to find out whether the patient is positive or not. There, the analysis is performed with a simple box. The SME based in Hérouville-Saint-Clair in Calvados has obtained the green light for its marketing. The device tested by the Caen University Hospital would be 96% reliable.
