Researchers have uncovered a “cluster” which was not limited to the few passengers seated in the direct vicinity of the index patient.

In January, at the very start of what would become the Covid-19 pandemic, an infected and asymptomatic passenger contaminated a third of his poorly ventilated coach during a journey, further clue that the coronavirus is most likely transmissible by air, according to a article published Tuesday, September 2 by the American magazine Jama Internal Medicine (in English).

Experts from the Chinese Centers for Disease Control say they interviewed and tested passengers who were taken in two buses to a Buddhist event in Ningbo city on Jan. 19 during a 50-minute drive (with return to two same coaches). No one was wearing a mask at the time.

A person in her sixties, without symptoms, was most likely the index case, as she had previously had contact with people in Wuhan, where the epidemic started. She was seated on the right side in a row in the middle of coach number 2, between two other passengers. A total of 23 other passengers on this bus were infected, out of 68 people. Conversely, no infection was found in bus number one.

The researchers note that the infections weren’t contained in the few rows around the 60-year-old. If the virus were transmitted only by large droplets, the circle would have been smaller since they generally fall within a perimeter of one or two meters. In addition, the index patient had no symptoms at the time of the trips, so he was not coughing.

The bus’s air conditioning system recirculated air inside the passenger compartment and did not renew it, which arguably helped spread the virus throughout the bus, the authors conclude. “This investigation suggests that, in closed environments where there is air recirculation, Sars-CoV-2 is a highly transmissible pathogen,” they write.