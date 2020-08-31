Under what conditions will the return to school take place this week? ? The question runs through the minds of parents of students torn between worry and fatalism. Many are hoping to get answers once the children return to class, as the mother of a student at Jean Rostand College in Armentières in the North explains.

“We are waiting for the parent-teacher meetings to try to see how we will operate. We must also trust the teachers, supervisors and children.”

Wearing a mask will be compulsory from the 6th year in classrooms and after confinement. On the other hand, physical distancing as the limitation of the mixing of pupils are no longer imposed. Clearly, all the students can arrive in class at the same time.

However, the government recommends that schools limit as much as possible the mixing of pupils in playgrounds and canteens.

In many schools, it is therefore still difficult to know exactly how these first weeks of school will unfold. It is also difficult to predict whether this resumption of classes will have an impact on the progression of the epidemic. But already, many doctors are sounding the alarm. The French Union for Free Medicine considers that the measures taken in schools are insufficient.

Back to school and coronavirus: “There are still too many holes in the racket”, points out the French Union for free medicinehttps://t.co/a7BD4lXUSM pic.twitter.com/dcDQ36Bkti – franceinfo (@franceinfo) August 30, 2020