“A lot of consultation is needed to manage and implement this curfew as effectively as possible”, reacted Wednesday, October 14 on franceinfo Jean-Luc Moudenc, the LR mayor of Toulouse, after the announcements of Emmanuel Macron on the measures intended to fight against the spread of the Covid-19. Toulouse is one of the cities where the curfew will be implemented from Saturday.

Jean-Luc Moudenc is part of the “method” who is going to be in place to organize this curfew. “It is that of the couple between the mayor and the prefect. So, from tomorrow [Jeudi 15 octobre], there will be intensive meetings between the services of the prefecture and the services of the town hall or the metropolis. “

The discussions “will undoubtedly also involve professionals because there are professionals who will be very, very hard impacted by this measure”.

The mayor of Toulouse says he is worried “the economic and social consequences of these measures”. “You still have to put yourself in the shoes of the professionals concerned”, underlines Jean-Luc Moudenc. “They suffered considerably during the period of confinement. They have been recovering more or less chugging along for a few months. In Toulouse, we have an aggravating factor. For 18 months, we had Saturdays greatly disturbed by the movement of vests yellow. So there are professions that have suffered considerably. “

The mayor of Toulouse fears that the curfew will be “the coup de grace and may these four weeks be fatal to many of them”. He wishes that either “really quickly implemented an increase in state support for these professionals. Because otherwise, it’s simple, they will die and destroy tens and tens of thousands of jobs”.

Our republican duty is to be alongside the State, to support it in this particularly difficult period. Jean-Luc Moudenc to franceinfo

“So, we will discuss the modalities of all this. I will undoubtedly mobilize the municipal police alongside the national police, under the orders of the prefect. We will coordinate. The curfew must obviously be respected. The methods will be developed from tomorrow in the prefecture. “