In Île-de-France, a strange bus stops every day in a town for the day. Inside, a biology laboratory is installed. Hygiene is impeccable and all equipment is approved to carry out Covid-19 screening tests. The results are sent by email within 72 hours. The traveling laboratory allows you to meet some people who are a little afraid of the medical world. Screening is free, without a prescription or appointment.

And there is almost no waiting, it was unexpected for some residents. The initiative is funded by the Île-de-France region. Four buses have been stopping in around a hundred towns for a month, two of which are specially assigned to rural municipalities, because the laboratories are not necessarily accessible to everyone. In addition to buses, the region has promised to release € 20,000 for all municipalities setting up a new free screening center without appointment.