We are not all equal when it comes to the virus. According to a study, there would be genetic predispositions to develop severe forms of the virus. “We know that a large majority of patients will have an asymtomatic or mild form of the disease, but that some suffer from extremely serious forms.“, assures the journalist of France 3 Frédérique Prabonnaud on the set of 19/20 Monday September 28.

The hypothesis of these international researchers was therefore to say that this is not due to chance, but to genetic or immunological vulnerability. According to the journalist from France 3, “when one of our cells is infected with a virus, it produces a substance called interferons which are used to defend themselves and attack other cells“. It is this first line of defense that does not work well in nearly 15% of seriously ill Covid-19.”It is due to a genetic mutation for 3 to 4% of serious patients“, according to Frédérique Prabonnaud.

The JT

The other subjects of the news