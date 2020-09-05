In Port-Sainte-Marie (Lot-et-Garonne), a retiree received a check for 1,200 euros sent by the White House. “I wanted to put it in the trash because I thought it was a joke. Can you believe a check like that?”, she told reporters from France 2 after discussing the situation with the mayor of her city.

This check is intended for American taxpayers, as part of an assistance plan to offset the effects of the health crisis. Among the beneficiaries, French people who worked on the other side of the Atlantic. The retiree has never lived in the United States, but her late husband worked there for 10 years as a jockey and she now receives a pension. Small problem, her bank does not accept checks in foreign currencies … She therefore plans to return it to Melania Trump, so that the money “be awarded for a work”.