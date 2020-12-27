The first case of a person affected by the British variant of Covid-19 has been confirmed in France, more precisely in Tours, in Indre-et-Loire. The infected patient is a French resident in the United Kingdom. He left London on December 19 for Tours, and tested positive when he went to the emergency room on December 21 for a consultation unrelated to Covid-19. “To find out if it’s a new strain, we do a genome study. We look at the genetic profile, the identity card of the virus. If the code corresponds to what has been identified in England for example, we know that ‘we are dealing with this variant “, explains Damien Mascret, doctor and journalist for France Télévisions.

This version of the virus is different, especially in relation to the proteins that allow it to enter human cells more easily. “It is highly probable that this variant is already circulating in France, given the level of contamination in the United Kingdom. This further reinforces the importance of barrier gestures”, estimates Dr Nathan Peiffer-Smadja, infectious disease specialist at Bichat hospital (Paris). The patient from Tours has no symptoms but has been placed in isolation.