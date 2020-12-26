The coronavirus spares no one in South Africa. Hospitals in Johannesburg, one of the country’s main cities, are facing harshly the third wave of the epidemic, which is hitting young people in particular. Bad news, especially since researchers have identified a new variant of the coronavirus which would be 50% more contagious. The number of cases is approaching one million and one in four people tested is positive for Covid-19 in the country.

“The appearance of this variant is accompanied by an increase in cases. What is even more striking is that it is found in most patients who reside by the ocean.“, observe the Pr. Tulip De Oliveira, epidemiologist, in the 20 Heures de France 2. This new variant would be different from that which appeared in Great Britain in mid-December. It remains difficult to say if it is more dangerous, although it is more contagious. In South Africa, the disease has claimed more than 25,000 lives.

