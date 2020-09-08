Now at Monastier-sur-Gazeille, in Haute-Loire, it faut go through a disinfection gantry before you can go shopping. Customers are a little surprised, but the system is harmless according to David Accaries, the manager of the supermarket. “They are ultrasounds, ultraviolet rays and ionized water, quite simply “. A device intended to reassure customers.

This supermarket is not the only one to have installed one of these portals. They can now be found at the entrance to other shops, restaurants or public services throughout France. But the health authorities remain cautious about their real effectiveness.