“It’s a form of knockout”, reacted Friday, October 16 on franceinfo, Francis Palombi, president of the Confederation of traders of France (CDF), a few hours before the establishment of a curfew for at least four weeks in eight metropolises of France, as well as Paris and the entire Ile-de-France, to fight against Covid-19.

Economically, the government has been almost exemplary Francis Palombi to franceinfo

“It’s a big, big problem, because the evening service is gunned down with the closing at 9 p.m., we would have much preferred to stay in a median at 10 p.m., 10:30 p.m.”, declared the president of the Confederation of the traders of France. He recognizes that “Bruno le Maire made interesting announcements, in particular on rents, on a tax credit for owners who would make concessions to commercial tenants “.

Regarding teleworking, Francis Palombi believes that“The government must not either insist heavily and too much on it, because it is less saving, less catering, it is a form of economic regression”.

It breaks my heart to no longer be able to receive people in our establishment and discuss with them Romain Vidal to franceinfo

“This joie de vivre that we had been suspended during confinement will be suspended again for this period of four to six weeks”, reacted Friday on franceinfo Romain Vidal, secretary general of the national group of independent hotel and catering (GNI).



“We respected the sanitary protocol” with customers, emphasizes Romain Vidal. “Six people at the table, it was still good times, both for them and for us, because we love our work, we love this moment.”





The curfew that comes into effect will be “complicated” for the profession, assures the GNI representative: “The evening service, which represents two-thirds of a restaurant’s turnover, will not really be possible since 9 p.m. at home means closing much earlier. Starting at 6 p.m. is not in our culture. We tend to have a glass of wine and an aperitif. “

Romain Vidal thinks that a “little service can be saved”. But he wonders: “Will the game be worth the candle? Each establishment will have to do its own calculations”. For him, in his Parisian brasserie, the choice is made, “We close in the evening completely. We will even close in the middle of the afternoon or just after the midday service to limit costs as much as possible.” But, even at noon, he doubts that “the French, the Parisians, will be present”. With telework, “People are much less present. The neighborhoods are deserted. You can’t see a car or pedestrians pass for ten minutes. It becomes a dead zone, Paris”.

When we have a decrease in turnover of 40 to 50%, that means that we no longer pay ourselves Romain Vidal to franceinfo

The secretary general of GNI Paris Île-de-France is pessimistic about the future. “We still announce 200,000 job cuts by the end of the year.” in the hotel and catering industry. He is pointing out that “the partial activity is a help especially for the employees” and that the solidarity fund “is not an income for entrepreneurs”. “It means zero euros of income. Many are no longer paid.

Romain Vidal launches “a cry of alarm” thinking of his colleagues “who were about to retire” and who can no longer. Romain Vidal hopes “that the government will hear some problem” and “common ground to be able to make the trades survive” can be found.